Addio a Mohamed, una vita di stenti spezzata a soli 27 anni Mohamed Boriga, a 27-year-old Moroccan immigrant living in Magenta, tragically died in Novara after being hit by a train while attempting to cross the tracks. He had been living in Italy as an undocumented migrant and was known by many in the local Moroccan community. Friends and relatives are raising funds to repatriate his body to Morocco.