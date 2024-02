Mangiare sano, Coldiretti e Assigeco nelle scuole Assigeco basket and Coldiretti have joined forces to promote healthy eating in schools. The professional basketball team, UCC Assigeco Piacenza, has partnered with Coldiretti's project "Impariamo dall'agricoltura il valore del cibo" to teach students about the importance of a balanced diet using seasonal and local products. The team aims to be an example for younger students and plans to organize future initiatives together with Coldiretti.