La Pro Patria si arrende alla Virtus Verona ma resta in categoria

PRO PATRIA
1
VIRTUS VERONA
3
Primo tempo: 0-2
PRO PATRIA (3-4-2-1): Rovida 6; Minelli 5, Fietta 5, Moretti 5; C. Renault 5 (11’st G. Renault 5.5), Nicco 5 (11’st Bertoni 5.5), Ferri 5 (11’st Mallamo 5), Ndrecka 5.5; Citterio 5 (30’st Ghioldi 8), Stanzani 5.5 (23’st Parker 5.5); Castelli 5.5. All. Colombo 5.
VIRTUS VERONA (3-5-2): Sibi 6; Daffara 6, Mazzolo 6, Ruggero 6; Zarpellon 6 (15’st Nalini 6), Metlika 6 (37’st Manfrin sv), Mehic 6, Ntube 6, Vesentini 6; Gomez 7 (32’st Begheldo 6), Danti 8 (32’st Ceter 7). All. Fresco 7.
Arbitro: Silvestri di Roma1 6.
Marcatori: 17’pt Danti, 25’pt Gomez su rigore; 35’st Ghioldi, 43’st Ceter.