Malpensa Express, guasto sulla linea ferroviaria: treni in ritardo e cancellati

Mattinata di disagi sulla linea ferroviaria del Malpensa Express che collega Milano all’aeroporto internazionale. A comunicarlo è Trenord sul proprio sito internet con questo annuncio: “Un guasto all'infrastruttura ferroviaria tra Ferno-Lonate Pozzolo e Busto Arsizio Nord sta causando ritardi fino a 40 minuti e cancellazioni. È in corso l'intervento dei tecnici”.

Per l’esattezza all’alba si sarebbe staccato un cavo elettrico all’altezza di Sacconago proprio mentre passava un treno che fortunatamente non ha subito danni e ha continuato la sua corsa. In seguito sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco e i tecnici ferroviari per ripristinare sicurezza e operatività della linea con un’operazione che ha comportato cancellazioni e ritardi in una giornata “calda” sul fronte delle partenze per le ferie con l’evidente rischio per molti vacanzieri di perdere l’aereo per le località di villeggiatura in Italia e all’estero.

I treni in ritardo:

- 314 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 06:20 - MILANO CADORNA 07:04)

- 316 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 06:50 - MILANO CADORNA 07:34)

- 326 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:20 - MILANO CADORNA 09:04)

- 330 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 09:20 - MILANO CADORNA 10:04)

- 334 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 10:20 - MILANO CADORNA 11:04)

- 2921 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 06:37 - MILANO CENTRALE 07:37)

- 2923 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 07:07 - MILANO CENTRALE 08:07)

- 2927 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:07 - MILANO CENTRALE 09:07)

- 2929 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:37 - MILANO CENTRALE 09:37)

- 2935 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 10:07 - MILANO CENTRALE 11:07)

- 2941 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 11:37 - MILANO CENTRALE 12:37)

- 25566 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 10:13 - STABIO 11:22)

- 25568 (MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 11:13 - STABIO 12:22)

- 2918 (MILANO CENTRALE 05:55 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 06:52)

- 2922 (MILANO CENTRALE 06:55 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 07:52)

- 2924 (MILANO CENTRALE 07:25 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:22)

- 2926 (MILANO CENTRALE 07:55 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:52)

- 2930 (MILANO CENTRALE 08:55 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 09:52)

- 2932 (MILANO CENTRALE 09:25 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 10:22)

- 315 (MILANO CADORNA 07:27 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 08:10)

- 321 (MILANO CADORNA 08:27 - MALPENSA AEROPORTO T2 09:10)