Mastini Varese in cerca di rivincite. Chiavenna con Aosta: missione impossibile I Mastini Varese are seeking revenge against Caldaro in tonight's game, aiming for a crucial win to stay in the top positions. Como suffered a dramatic defeat against Valpellice, missing an opportunity to secure a playoff spot. Chiavenna faces a tough challenge against Ares Sport, while Devils Milano seeks their first win against Cadore.