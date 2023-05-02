Superenalotto e Lotto, estrazioni e numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 2 maggio

Riparte caccia al Jackpot del SuperEnalotto. Per il concorso di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023, il montepremi in palio è di 24,3 milioni di euro. L’ultimo 6 è stato centrato il 25 marzo scorso, quando un fortunato giocatore ha vinto quasi 74 milioni di euro con una giocata online da 2 euro.
Superenalotto
Ecco la combinazione vincente del SuperEnalotto di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:
17 - 43 - 60 - 71 - 86 - 88
Numero Jolly: 16
Numero Superstar: 49
Le quote
Superenalotto
Punti 6: In aggiornamento
Punti 5+: In aggiornamento
Punti 5: In aggiornamento
Punti 4: In aggiornamento
Punti 3: In aggiornamento
Punti 2: In aggiornamento
Superstar
Punti 6SB: In aggiornamento
Punti 5+SB: In aggiornamento
Punti 5SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 4SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 3SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 2SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 1SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 0SS: In aggiornamento
Lotto
Ecco i numeri estratti oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:
BARI: 67 90 25 18 73
CAGLIARI: 88 25 26 87 10
FIRENZE: 88 5 55 32 87
GENOVA:4 71 64 58 23
MILANO: 29 85 38 63 68
NAPOLI: 17 41 33 57 80
PALERMO: 3 4 34 68 57
ROMA: 24 72 7 25 45
TORINO: 9 15 42 44 62
VENEZIA: 5 49 82 53 4
NAZIONALE: 22 64 53 10 74
10eLotto
Questi i numeri del 10eLotto di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:
3 – 4 – 5 – 9 – 15 – 17 – 24 – 25 – 26 – 29 – 41 – 49 – 55 – 64 – 67 – 71 – 72 – 85 – 88 – 90
Numero oro: 67
Doppio oro: 67, 90