Superenalotto e Lotto, estrazioni e numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 2 maggio

CronacaSuperenalotto e Lotto, estrazioni e numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 2 maggio
2 mag 2023
Il montepremi in palio per il concorso di oggi è 24,3 milioni di euro

Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente

Riparte caccia al Jackpot del SuperEnalotto. Per il concorso di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023, il montepremi in palio è di 24,3 milioni di euro. L’ultimo 6 è stato centrato il 25 marzo scorso, quando un fortunato giocatore ha vinto quasi 74 milioni di euro con una giocata online da 2 euro.

Superenalotto

Ecco la combinazione vincente del SuperEnalotto di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:

17 - 43 - 60 - 71 - 86 - 88

Numero Jolly16

Numero Superstar: 49

Le quote

Superenalotto

Punti 6:  In aggiornamento 

Punti 5+:  In aggiornamento 

Punti 5:  In aggiornamento 

Punti 4:  In aggiornamento 

Punti 3:  In aggiornamento 

Punti 2:  In aggiornamento 

Superstar

Punti 6SB: In aggiornamento 

Punti 5+SB: In aggiornamento 

Punti 5SS: In aggiornamento 

Punti 4SS: In aggiornamento 

Punti 3SS: In aggiornamento 

Punti 2SS: In aggiornamento 

Punti 1SS: In aggiornamento 

Punti 0SS: In aggiornamento 

Lotto

Ecco i numeri estratti oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:

BARI: 67 90 25 18 73

CAGLIARI: 88 25 26 87 10

FIRENZE: 88 5 55 32 87

GENOVA:4 71 64 58 23

MILANO: 29 85 38 63 68

NAPOLI: 17 41 33 57 80

PALERMO: 3 4 34 68 57

ROMA: 24 72 7 25 45

TORINO: 9 15 42 44 62

VENEZIA: 5 49 82 53 4

NAZIONALE: 22 64 53 10 74

10eLotto

Questi i numeri del 10eLotto di oggi martedì 2 maggio 2023:

3 – 4 – 5 – 9 – 15 – 17 – 24 – 25 – 26 – 29 – 41 – 49 – 55 – 64 – 67 – 71 – 72 – 85 – 88 – 90

Numero oro: 67

Doppio oro: 67, 90

