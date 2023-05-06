Superenalotto e Lotto, i numeri vincenti di oggi sabato 6 maggio

Milano – Riparte caccia al Jackpot del SuperEnalotto. Per il concorso di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023, il montepremi in palio è di 26,7 milioni di euro.
Superenalotto
Ecco la combinazione vincente del SuperEnalotto di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023:
10 – 25 – 40 – 46 – 47 – 74
Numero Jolly: 7
Numero Superstar: 31
Le quote
Punti 6: In aggiornamento
Punti 5+: In aggiornamento
Punti 5: In aggiornamento
Punti 4: In aggiornamento
Punti 3: In aggiornamento
Punti 2: In aggiornamento
Superstar
Punti 6SB: In aggiornamento
Punti 5+SB: In aggiornamento
Punti 5SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 4SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 3SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 2SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 1SS: In aggiornamento
Punti 0SS: In aggiornamento
Lotto
Ecco i numeri estratti oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023:
BARI 54 48 59 58 81
CAGLIARI 56 12 75 84 29
FIRENZE 82 36 61 12 25
GENOVA 35 37 57 07 55
MILANO 81 58 34 40 26
NAPOLI 04 39 78 53 69
PALERMO 02 30 28 78 17
ROMA 20 69 90 89 88
TORINO 76 72 55 63 26
VENEZIA 65 37 53 72 28
NAZIONALE 54 04 16 32 47
10eLotto
Questi i numeri del 10eLotto di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023:
2 – 4 – 12 – 20 – 30 – 35 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 48 – 54 – 56 – 58 – 59 – 65 – 69 – 72 – 76 – 81 – 82
Numero Oro: 54
Doppio Oro: 54, 48