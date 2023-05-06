Superenalotto e Lotto, i numeri vincenti di oggi sabato 6 maggio

Cronaca
CronacaSuperenalotto e Lotto, i numeri vincenti di oggi sabato 6 maggio
6 mag 2023
Nel concorso di oggi il Jackpot per il 6 vale 26,7 milioni di euro

Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente
Milano – Riparte caccia al Jackpot del SuperEnalotto. Per il concorso di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023, il montepremi in palio è di 26,7 milioni di euro

Superenalotto

Ecco la combinazione vincente del SuperEnalotto di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023:

10 – 25  – 40 – 46 – 47 – 74 

Numero Jolly: 7

Numero Superstar: 31

Le quote

Superenalotto

Punti 6: In aggiornamento

Punti 5+: In aggiornamento

Punti 5: In aggiornamento

Punti 4: In aggiornamento

Punti 3: In aggiornamento

Punti 2: In aggiornamento

Superstar

Punti 6SB: In aggiornamento

Punti 5+SB: In aggiornamento

Punti 5SS: In aggiornamento

Punti 4SS: In aggiornamento

Punti 3SS: In aggiornamento

Punti 2SS: In aggiornamento

Punti 1SS: In aggiornamento

Punti 0SS: In aggiornamento

Lotto

Ecco i numeri estratti oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023: 

BARI 54 48 59 58 81

CAGLIARI 56 12 75 84 29

FIRENZE 82 36 61 12 25

GENOVA 35 37 57 07 55

MILANO 81 58 34 40 26

NAPOLI 04 39 78 53 69

PALERMO 02 30 28 78 17

ROMA 20 69 90 89 88

TORINO 76 72 55 63 26

VENEZIA 65 37 53 72 28

NAZIONALE 54 04 16 32 47

10eLotto

Questi i numeri del 10eLotto di oggi sabato 6 maggio 2023:

2 – 4 – 12 – 20 – 30 – 35 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 48 – 54 – 56 – 58 – 59 – 65 – 69 – 72 – 76 – 81 – 82

Numero Oro: 54

Doppio Oro: 54, 48

