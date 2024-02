Ucciso in Trentino l’orso M90. Blitz animalista contro la Lega Animal rights activists staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Lega party, condemning the recent decision to cull bear M90. The activists hung a banner reading "Trentino, they kill bears and wolves. No pasaran". This is not the first time the Lega party and its leader, Maurizio Fugatti, have been targeted by animal rights activists. The movement accuses Fugatti of betraying the trust of the Italian people.