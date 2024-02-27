IL POSTICIPO. È una Fiorentina bella e sprecona. Ma alla fine la Lazio cede 2-1

fiorentina
2
lazio
1
Primo tempo: 0-1
FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano 6; Kayode 7, Milenkovic 6.5, Ranieri 5.5, Biraghi 5.5; Arthur 6.5 (44’st M.Lopez sv), Bonaventura 7; Gonzalez 5.5, Beltran 6,5 (35’st. Barak sv), Sottil 5 (40’st Mandragora sv); Belotti 6.5 (44’ st. Nzola sv) All: Italiano 7.
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel 7; Lazzari 5.5, Casale 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 5.5 (1’st Hysaj 5.5); Guendouzi 6, Cataldi 5.5 (17’st Vecino 5.5), Luis Alberto 6.5; Isaksen 5.5 (1’st Zaccagni 5.5), Immobile 5.5 (33’st Castellanos sv), Felipe Anderson 5.5 (33’ st Pedro sv.). All: Sarri 5.5.
Arbitro Guida di Torre Annunziata 6.
Marcatori: 45’pt Luis Alberto; 16’st Kayode, 24’st Bonaventura