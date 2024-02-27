IL POSTICIPO. È una Fiorentina bella e sprecona. Ma alla fine la Lazio cede 2-1

Virtus, un solo test per preparare Valencia. A Belinelli & Co. servirà il calore dei tifosi

Fortitudo

Serie A2: domenica la Effe affronterà Vigevano, in corsa per un posto ai playoff. La speranza è il recupero record di Fantinelli. Fortitudo alle prese con il tabù trasferta. Per il primato occorre un cambio di passo