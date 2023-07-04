Cronaca
Superenalotto, Lotto e 10eLotto: le estrazioni di oggi martedì 4 luglio
4 lug 2023
L’ultima sestina vincente, da quasi 74 milioni, è stata centrata il 25 marzo scorso

Superenalotto, l'estrazione di oggi
Superenalotto, l'estrazione di oggi

Milano – L’ultima sestina vincente, da quasi 74 milioni, è stata centrata il 25 marzo scorso. Di seguito tutti i numeri estratti oggi di Superenalotto, Lotto e 10eLotto.

Ecco la combinazione vincente del Superenalotto di oggi martedì 4 luglio 2023:

Lotto

Ecco i numeri estratti oggi martedì 4 luglio 2023:

BARI 11 51 12 01 68 CAGLIARI 72 33 17 09 89 FIRENZE 87 56 21 45 85 GENOVA 69 86 58 65 26 MILANO 01 47 48 52 25 NAPOLI 44 46 48 65 81 PALERMO 81 15 14 49 85 ROMA 62 70 88 06 19 TORINO 19 41 44 11 52 VENEZIA 08 79 22 29 69 NAZIONALE 75 52 13 36 90

10eLotto

Questi i numeri vincenti del 10eLotto di oggi martedì 4 luglio 2023: 01 08 11 15 19 33 41 44 46 47 51 56 62 69 70 72 79 81 86 87

Numero Oro: 11

Doppio Oro: 11 51

